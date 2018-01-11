URA to face Azam in 2018 Mapinduzi Cup final

2018 Mapinduzi Cup (Semi finals)

URA 0 (5)-0 (4) Yanga

Yanga Azam 1-0 Singida United

Final, Saturday 13th January:

URA Vs Azam – Amman Stadium, 8 p.m

Azam Media

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club will face Tanzanian premier league side Azam in the final of the 2018 Mapinduzi up this Saturday at the Amman stadium in Zanzibar.

The Ugandan tax collectors over came another Tanzanian giant Yanga 5-4 during a tense post match penalty shoot out after normal time had ended goal-less.

In the tense shoot out, Patrick Mbowa, Enock Kibumba, Shafik Kagimu, Jimmy Kulaba and Brian Majwega scored for the Ugandans.

Tshishimbi, Kessy, Raphael Daudi and Michael Gadiel scored for Yanga and Juma Mahadhi carelessly missed his last kick with goalkeeper Alionzi Nafian the hero with an easy stop.

In the second semi-final, Azam outwitted Singida United 1-0.

Shaban Iddi raced onto a hurriedly throw in ball before booting the ball past goalkeeper with 12 minutes left on the clock as Aristica Cioaba’s charges celebrated wildly.

Azam’s Aggrey Morris and Stephen Kingue were cautioned early in the first half.

Sunday’s final will witness two group A sides face off for the second time in the tournament.

During the first time of meeting, URA won 1-0 courtesy of Nicholas Kagaba’s strike in the 32nd minute.

URA shall be eyeing their second title following the 2016 heroics.

Team Line ups:

Singida United XI:

Peter Junior Manyika (G.K), Michel Rusheshangoga, Shafiq Batambuze, Juma Kennedy, Maliki Antiri, Yusuph Kagoma, Deus Kaseke, Lubinda Mundia, Danny Lyanga, Salita Kambale, Makasi Kiggi

Subs: Ally Mustapha (G.K), Adam Miraji, Salim Kipaga, Salum Chuku, Ally Kenny, Sumbi Elinywesia, Juma Assad

Head coach: Hans Van Der Plujim

Azam XI:

Razack Abalora (G.K), Himid Mao, Bruce Kangwa, Aggrey Morris, Yakubu Mohammed, Stephen Kingue, Josepj Mahundi, Salmin Hoza, Benard Arthur, Yahya Zayd, Enock Atta

Subs: Ali Mwadini (G.K), Paul Peter, Abdallah Kheri, Frank Domayo, David Mwantika, Ramadhan Singano, Idd Shaaban

Head coach: Aristica Cioaba