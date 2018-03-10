Saturday March 10, 2018

Soana Vs URA – Kavumba Recreation Ground 4pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Former league champions URA go into the game against Soana eager to build on the impressive display in the 2-0 win over Police last week.

The Tax Collectors have had a stop start campaign with Paul Nkata admitting the remaining league games are trial matches since they are far away from the title.

Seventh on the log with 26 points, Nkata will hope his forward Herman Wasswa dons his goal scoring boots after he tore Police backline apart.

The forward complimented well with midfielders Moses Seruyide, Shafik Kagimu and Said Kyeyune.

Meanwhile, the side tax men must beware of the threat posed by the likes of Willy Kavuma, Steven Bengo, Allan Kayiwa and Emma Kalyowa among others in the opposition attack.

Soana narrowly lost 1-0 to KCCA lie 12th on the table with 21 points.