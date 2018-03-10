Proline 0-1 Bul

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Hamis Tibita late strike gave Bul FC a slim but important 1-0 win over Proline in a dull game played at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

The winning goal came with eight minutes to time in a game that had a couple of scoring opportunities wasted by both teams.

Ronald Musana missed the first chance of the game when he failed to score from close range inside two minutes while Daniel Isiagi also had another chance spurned in the second half.

Earlier, Said Keni had saved with his feet to deny Patrick Asiku but with the game destined to end in a barren stalemate, the hosts failed to deal with a long ball from the visitors own half only for Tibita to punish them with a half volley.

The win moves Bul to 9th on the log with 25 points while Proline drop to second from the base with 18 points on a 16-team log.