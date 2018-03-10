Saturday March 10, 2018

Police Vs Express – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole 4pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Police and Express face off in a must win clash for either at Mandela National stadium, Namboole on Saturday.

The two sides are in vulnerable conditions at the moment with the Cops now on a seven match streak with victory that has seen them drop to 8th on the log.

For the visitors, the situation is more precarious as they sit bottom of the 16-team table with eleven games to go.

Cops who won the first round fixture 1-0 courtesy of Hood Kaweesa strike are aware that nothing short of maximum points will leave them in a situation where they will have to fight for their life.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru says the boys have moved on from last week’s disappointment when they lost 2-0 to URA and expects a better show from them.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“The boys are positive despite a bad run of results,” he said. “We are disappointed with the way things are moving at the moment but only us can dig ourselves from the trench,” he added.

Midfielder Albert Mugisa returns to the team after missing the URA defeat through suspension while right back Paul Willa is also contention to make a comeback.

Shafik Bisaso’s Red Eagles will hope former Cops attacker Michael Birungi is in mood as well as lanky forward Alfred Leku.