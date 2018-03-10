Crucial benchmarks as inaugural CAF women football symposium climaxes

The inaugural Confederation of African Football (CAF) women football symposium climaxed in Rabat, Morocco.

Speaker after speaker, hailed this ground breaking two-day meet, which definitely ear marks a positive trend for women football development.

Fresh from the presenting at the FIFA Women summit, Crystal Palace player Jean Sseninde was among the delegation from Uganda.

Others were Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Executive Committee members, Agnes Mugena and Justus Mugisha.

During the closing ceremony, there was the presentation of recommendations discussed by the seven working groups; Competitions, Technical, Marketing, Media, Governance, Development and Stakeholders.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, during his speech at the closure noted that the various recommendations would be forwarded to the newly established CAF Women’s Football Department for review, and then to the CAF Executive Committee for implementation.

What you have discussed during these two days, what you have proposed, what you have retained in the title of resolutions, will be the subject of a complete analysis by the new department of women’s football which has just been created. I declared that I was a happy and satisfied man. Happy with the success of this first initiative, satisfied because the results exceeded all our expectations. I said in my opening speech that if necessary, we will break all the taboos to help promote the women’s game in Africa. For our supreme duty is to be faithful to our promises and to the impressive resolutions taken here today. I tell you frankly: I will be this president who will have made every effort to achieve the objectives set. It is my duty to appeal to the governments of all our African states to embark on the path of close cooperation in the development of African Football. My great final wish is that women’s football on our continent becomes a tool at the service of economic, social and cultural life

Meskerem Tadesse Goshime, a participant from Ethiopia sung praise of the symposium;

The symposium was a great chance for women’s football to get the recognition it has been waiting for. Everybody involved in women’s football in Africa has been waiting for such a gathering. We want to raise our game but we cannot do it alone. It is my hope that women’s football will from now get the needed support to take a step ahead

High dignitaries as the FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura and Liberia First Lady Clar Weah also graced the symposium.

The CAF President conferred Mrs Weah with a title of “Ambassador for Women’s Football”.