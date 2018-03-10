Dilraj Chatthe excited ahead of Safari Rally debut

Anwar Sidi

Dilraj Chatthe is ready for a near challenge; the Safari Rally.

Chatthe who last sat in a cockpit in August last year in Tanzania, will debut in this year’s Safari Rally due 16-18 March in Naivasha, Kenya.

“It was a last minute decision we made. For me it came as a great opportunity.

“I had to work on my school schedule out and manage to leave a few days early just in time for recce,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Safari Rally will be a dream come true for the 21-year-old driver.

“It will definitely be a dream come true. I always wanted to be part of Safari since I was young.

“But an even bigger dream will come true after finishing in a respectable position next weekend,” he asserted.

Chatthe is however worried about his fitness and preparations prior to the event.

“It will be a long tiring week with all the traveling. I will be in Kenya on Tuesday and straight to recce the next day.

“I haven’t driven the car since ARC event in Tanzania last year and I wont be able to make it in time to test but I am still excited and looking forward to the event. That defines the true rally for rally,” he asserted.

Dilraj Chatthe will be navigated by Ismail Riyaz in a Mitsubishi Evo X.