Dominant Kirinya ends UPDF good run

Kirinya 3-0 UPDF

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

UPDF’s brilliant run in the second half of the league came to a halt at Kirinya with a 3-0 defeat at Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe.

The army side came into the game on the back four wins in as many games and settled for a goalless draw at half time.

But Kirinya, who are enjoying a good run as well, had other ideas in the second half.

Joel Madondo put Charles Ayiekoh’s team in the lead three minutes after the break, and then Musa Esenu made it 2-0 in the 69th minute before Bashir Mutanda sealed victory with a goal nine minutes to full time.

The win lifts the Students to fourth on the log with 31 points from 20 games while UPDF are fourth from bottom with 20 points from as many games.