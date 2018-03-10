Police 4-3 Express FC

© Kawowo Sports/ JOHN BATANUDE

Police FC ended their seven match winless streak in style with a late comeback 4-3 win against Express FC in a seven goal thriller at Namboole.

Arguably the best game of the season, both teams came into the game under pressure to pick maximum points.

The hosts drew first blood inside three minutes with Norman Ojik scoring his fourth of the season but the lead lasted just two minutes thanks to Michael Birungi equaliser.

Ayub Kisalita then capitalized on poor defending by Police in the 34th minute to put the Red Eagles in the lead for the first time and ensure the game ended 1-2 at half time.

It took the 2005 champions five minutes to restore parity after the break with new signing Pius Kagwa getting the goal, his first of the season in Cops colours.

© Kawowo Sports/ JOHN BATANUDE

The game seemed in balance at the moment but only for ten minutes as Kisalita ensured Shafiq Bisaso’s charges got the lead again in the 65th minute.

Despite endless attacks on the Red Eagles goal, Police failed to level matters until five minutes to time.

Ojik, whose goal scoring abilities have been questioned since he took over as Hood Kaweesa’s replacement levelled matters for Abdallah Mubiru’s side.

All signs showed a draw with time waning on the clock but Police had other ideas.

© Kawowo Sports/ JOHN BATANUDE

Down the right, Kagwa received a long ball which he controlled and left Ronnie Kisekka for dead with a nutmeg and whipped in a teasing cross which was headed into Ben Ocen’s path.

The former Police captain made no mistake but slot home from the edge of the area to send the Cops fans, coaches and well-wishers into frenzy.

The win was a sigh of relief for the early pace setters who move to 28 points in 7th while six-time champions Express remain top from bottom on the 16-team log with 16 points after 20 games.