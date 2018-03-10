Onduparaka hosts table leaders SC Villa Jogoo in mouthwatering clash

Uganda Premier League:

Saturday, 10th March 2018

Onduparaka Vs SC Villa Jogoo

At the Green Light Stadium, Arua (4:30 pm)

Every time Arua based giant killers Onduparaka host a Uganda Premier League club, It is always epic, explosive and too close to predict.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

On Saturday evening, the Catarpillars play host to the league record winners, Sports Club Villa Jogoo at the Green Light stadium.

Onduparaka remains unbeaten at home since they were promoted to the top flight two seasons ago.

Against SC Villa Jogoo, they are determined to carry on the legacy and fight for the home pride.

Contrasting form:

Coming to this match, Onduparaka has blown cold and hot with eight victories in 19 matches which leaves them 6th on the team log.

Sports Club Villa Jogoo currently leads the table standings with 37 points from 19 matches and would never wish to slip up, lest their title aspirations would be greatly affected.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Key actors:

Onduparaka’s first choice goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato comes face to face once again with a side that he once served with passion.

Either Jasper Adriko or Aggrey Kirya could be the picks at right with Rashid Okocha an assured option at left back.

Towering Rashid ‘Mertsacker’ Toha still faces a late fitness test to be named on the starting team since his injury set back over four months ago.

The home team captain Gadaffi Gadiho leads the cast of midfielders alongside left winger Viane Ssekajugo ready to battle for SC Villa’s polished midfield department that has Abel Eturude, Ambrose Kirya, Simon Sserunkuma and Nicholas Kasozi.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The main task to look for goals for the Catarpillars lies on the shoulders on the experienced Ceaser Okhuti and teenager Ezra Bidda.

On the other hand, SC Villa is expected to maintain Samson Kirya in goal.

Either Musa Mukasa or Joseph Nsubuga could start at right back as John Adriko commands a starting slot at left back.

Henry Katongole and skipper Benard Muwanga will still partner up as the two central defenders.

Kasozi, Eturude, Sserunkuma, Kirya and Martin Kizza are some of the options to better Onduparaka’s midfield meanwhile, the goal scoring business will be left to George Ssenkaaba, Alex Kitata, Davis Kasirye and Yubu Bogere.