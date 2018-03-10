Onduparaka 0-1 Sports Club Villa Jogoo

Since 14th May 2016, when Onduparaka Football Club attained promotion to the Uganda Premier League, the Arua based outfit had not lost a game at the Green Light Stadium.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Nearly two years later, Sports Club Villa Jogoo, the record league winners with an unprecedented 16 titles have halted the run with a 1-0 victory.

Godfrey Lwesibawa’s 7th minute goal was just enough for the Jogoos to win the closely contested encounter on Saturday evening before hundreds of cheering fans.

Before the goal, the visitors had shown the early urge to take command of the game with Martin Kizza combining well with Lwesibawa and George Ssenkaaba.

Returning Onduparaka towering defender Rashid ‘Mertasacker’ Toha was committed into an unforced error thus getting cautioned as the first half neared its climax by FIFA Referee Ali Sabilla Chelengat.

Onduparaka technical bench of Livingstone Mbabazi and Leo Adraa agreed to introduce teenager Ezra Bidda for former SC Villa Jogoo striker Karim Ndugwa as the second stanza of the game kicked off.

SC Villa’s Kizza and Onduparaka defender Faizul Ibrahim were booked in quick succession in the 52nd and 56th minutes respectively.

Another striker Yefesi Mubiru came on for left winger Viane Ssekajugo to add more pressure up front for the home team.

The Jogoo backline of Isa Lumu, Henry Katongole, John Adriko, Joseph Nsubuga and goalkeeper Samson Kirya remained water tight throughout.

SC Villa then replaced Allan Kyambadde with stylish midfielder Abel Eturude after 68 minutes before two late changes when Mahad Yaya Kakooza and George Ssenkaaba were replaced by Ramadhan Dudu and Yubu Bogere respectively.

There was a tense climax to the game as the home side rallied for at least a point from the game, but, it was all in vain.

As hundreds of Jogoo supporters jubilated the famous victory, many disgruntled home fans carried placard with sacking messages for the head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and the club CEO, Anthony Afeti.

This was SC Villa Jogoo’s 12th win in 20 games of the season played as they take consolidate their grip at the summit of the league standings with 40 points, four clear of second placed KCCA who have two games in hand.

For Onduparaka, this is the 7th loss of the campaign, leaving them glued with 28 points in 6th place.

Team Line Ups:

Onduparaka XI: Richard Anyama (G.K), Gasper Adriko, Rashid Okocha, Sabir Simba, Rashid Toha, Faizul Ibrahim, Rajab Kakooza (80′ Allan Busobozi), Gaddafi Gadinho, Viane Sekajugo (62′ Yefesi Mubiru), Ceaser Okhuti, Karim Ndugwa (46′ Ezra Bidda)

Subs Not Used: Yunus Baker (G.K), Denis Andama, Hassan Muhamood, Oscar Agaba

Sports Club Villa Jogoo XI: Samson Kirya (G.K), Joseph Nsubuga, Isa Lumu, Henry Katongole, Nicholas Kasozi, Yaya Mahad Kakooza (84′ Ramadhan Dudu), Allan Kyambadde (68′ Abel Eturude), George Ssenkaba (92′ Yubu Bogere), Godfrey Lwasibawa, Martin Kizza

Subs Not Used: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Musa Mukasa, Ambrose Kirya, Davis Kasirya

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat

Ali Sabilla Chelengat Assistant Referee 1: Musa Balikoowa

Musa Balikoowa Assistant Referee 2 : Solomon Lusambya

: Solomon Lusambya Fourth Official: Anna Akoyi

Anna Akoyi Match Commissioner: Shaban Mawanda

