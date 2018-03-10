Football

Soana back to winning ways after URA victory

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
TwitterFacebook
  • Soana 1-0 URA
© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Emmanuel Kalyowa and Soana FC teammates celebrate goal against Lweza last season

Soana earned their first win of the second round in the Uganda Premier League with a 1-0 win over URA at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

The hosts came into the game on the back of four league games with no maximum points while URA had won 2-0 against Police at Namboole.

The winning goal came in the 61st minute through lanky forward Pate Wanok, formerly at Maroons and KCCA among other clubs.

The January signing’s goal was his first of the season since returning to the country after a short stint in Kenya and puts Soana on 24 points after 20 games and in 11th position.

Meanwhile, URA dropped to 8th following the defeat and overtaken by Police who won 4-3 against Express in a thrilling encounter.

You May Also Like

Mbarara City confirm Kawalya as new head coach

BREAKING: George ‘Best’ Nsimbe joins Express FC

Bul target second double over Police

Leave a Reply