Soana back to winning ways after URA victory

Soana 1-0 URA

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Soana earned their first win of the second round in the Uganda Premier League with a 1-0 win over URA at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

The hosts came into the game on the back of four league games with no maximum points while URA had won 2-0 against Police at Namboole.

The winning goal came in the 61st minute through lanky forward Pate Wanok, formerly at Maroons and KCCA among other clubs.

The January signing’s goal was his first of the season since returning to the country after a short stint in Kenya and puts Soana on 24 points after 20 games and in 11th position.

Meanwhile, URA dropped to 8th following the defeat and overtaken by Police who won 4-3 against Express in a thrilling encounter.