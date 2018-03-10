Two candidates shortlisted for FERWAFA top job

Two candidates Rtd. Brigadier General (Brig Gen) Jean Damascene Sekamana and Louis Rurangirwa have been approved to contest for the presidency of Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA).

Umuseke

The FERWAFA Electoral Commission confirmed the development in a media briefing held on Friday, March 9, 2018 at FERWAFA Headquarters in Remera, Kigali City.

The FERWAFA Electoral Commission Vice President Boniface Nsabimana noted;

We are officially declaring Rtd. Brig. Gen. Jean Damascene Sekamana and Louis Rurangirwa as eligible candidates allowed to contest for the presidency of FERWAFA. The two candidates have met all the Electoral Code requirements and they are allowed to start campaigning from March 12 until March 30, 2018. We have asked them to exercise professionalism and discipline during the campaign process

Retired Brig. Gen. Sekamana who served as the president of SC Kiyovu and vice president of Bugesera Fc in recent years, is the vice president of second division cub Intare Fc.

Rurangirwa, a former referee was recommended by the Rwanda Referees Association (ARAF).

The electoral commission also announced the list of executive committee members for the two candidates.

The term of office for the President and his Executive Committee who will be elected on March 31, 2018 will be a four-year term renewable three times only.

The FERWAFA elections will be held for a second time after the first elections were held on December 30, 2017 but failed to produce an outright winner with sole candidate Rwemalika Felicite failing to garner the majority vote to be elected the president of FERWAFA.

Nzamwita Vincent has been president of Rwanda Football Federation since January 2014.

If any of the two candidates is elected, their executive Committee will be composed of the following:

Candidate Rtd.Brig.Gen.Sekamana

1.Rtd.Brig.Gen. J.Damascene (Intare Fc) – President

2. Mr. Habyarimana Matiku Marcel (Espoir Fc) – Vice President

3. Eng. Alexis Nshimiyimana Redamptus (Miroplast Fc) – Technical Development Commission

4. Eric Ruhamiriza (La Jeunesse) – Competitions Commission

5. Lise Alida Kankindi (Rambura Wfc) – Finance Commission

6. Quinta Rwakunda (Giticyinyoni)- Marketing Commission

7. Hilary Gumisiriza (United Stars)-Legal Commission

8. Mrs. Christine Mukangoboka (Isonga Fc)-Women Football Commission

9. Moussa Hakizimana (AEFR)-Medical Commission

10. IP Diane Ntakirutimana (Police Fc)-Security and Fair Play Commission

Candidate Rurangirwa

1. Rurangirwa Louis (ARAF) – President

2. Munyemana G. Pascal (Rugende WFC) – Vice President

3. Dr. Zimulinda Alain (Rugende Fc) – Medical Commission

4. John Hakizimana –Legal Commission

5. Uwizeye Sylvestre (Unity Fc) – Marketing Commission

6. Rutagarama Mediatrice (Youvia WFc) – Women Football Commission

7. Felicite Mureramanzi –Commission Finance

8. Benoit Nkurunziza –Technical Development Commission

9. Dominique Murengerantwali (Amagaju Fc) – Competition Commission

10. Emile Mukunzi (Kirehe Fc) – Security and Fair Play Commission