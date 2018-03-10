Uganda finishes third at All Africa Junior Golf Challenge

Courtesy

Uganda finished third in the Boys category at the All Africa Junior Golf Championship played at the par 72 Royal Dar es Salaam course in Rabat, Morocco.

David Kamulindwa was Uganda’s best performer on day one with a 10 over par 82 gross, Denis Asaba returned 14 over par 86 gross while Joel Basalaine shot 15 over par 87 gross with Edrine Okong returning 24 over par 96 gross over 18 holes.

Kamulinda still led the way for the Ugandans on day two with 76 while Basalaine, Asaba and Okong returned 80, 82 and 92 respectively for a gross total 238.

In the third round, Basalaine shot 8 over par 80 while Kamulindwa, Asaba and Okong returned 84, 87 and 91 respectively.

During the final round, Basalaine and Okong fired three over par 75 each while Asaba and Kamulindwa carded 9 over par 81 each for the 231 which gave them an all rounds total of 975 gross.

South Africa retained its crown and won Gold, Morocco finished 2nd and took Silver while Kenya finished fourth, one shot behind Uganda.

Meanwhile, the Africa Golf Confederation will decide on whether the third finisher qualifies to take part in the World Junior Golf Championships in Tokyo, Japan later this year.