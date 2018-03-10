Uganda sends more athletes to 2018 Commonwealth games

XXI Commonwealth Games:

5 th to 15 th April 2018

to 15 April 2018 In Australia

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) has named a 69 man team for team Uganda that will compete at the XXI Commonwealth games in Australia.

Namayo Mawerere

The 69 athletes will compete in 11 sports disciplines, an increase by five and two respectively.

Athletics has the bulk number with 23 participants.

Rugby follows suit with 18 players, Netball has 15 players, Boxing (5), Badminton (4), Weightlifting (4), Squash (2), Swimming (2), Table Tennis (2), Cycling (2) and one shooting player, Cleopatra Mungoma.

The team was officially announced by William Blick, the president of Uganda Olympics Committee.

Blick, flanked by National Council of Sports, Bosco Onyik, who will be the chief de mission at the games, wished the participants fruitful deliberations.

This is the team we have managed to send. They will continue with the preparations until the games get underway in early April. We are grateful of the financial support from Government (Shs. 3.1 Billion)

The increased number of athletes is attributed to the changes in criteria of qualification of athletes to the games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has focused on strategic priority areas to ensure the games are innovative and inspiring.

As a result, a new sports programme was approved by CGF including compulsory and optional sports (such as Para-Sports).

Quota system, qualification for some sports and one event one athlete was introduced.

The Commonwealth games are held are every four years to celebrate the common values shared members of the commonwealth through sports.

Uganda, for starters has played at every edition since 1954 (under British Empire and Commonwealth Games).

At the last Commonwealth games in Glasgow, Uganda was represented by 64 athletes and officials from eight federations.

The team won five medals; one gold and four bronze.

The Full Uganda Contingent:

Athletics:

Scovia Ayikoru, Shida Leni, Emily Nanziri, Halimah Nakaayi, Winnie Nanyondo, Docus Ajok, Juliet Chekwel, Mercyline Chelengat, Stellah Chesang, Josephine Lalam, Pius Adome, Alli Ngaimoko, Leonard Opiny, Ronald Musagala, Albert Chemutai, Phillip Kipyeko, Joshua Cheptegei, Thomas Ayeko, Timothy Toroitich, Jacob Kiplimo, Alex Chesakit, Robert Chemonges, Solomon Mutai Munyo

Rugby:

James, Ijongat, Eric Kasita, Adrian Kasito, Kevin Kermundu, Timothy Kisiga, Manano Achaji, Marvin Odongo, Pius Ogena, Bryon Oketayot, Solomon Okia, Micheal Okorach, Phillip Wokorach, Kayiwa Ssebuliba, Desire Ayera Ruhweza, Ivan Magomu, Timothy Mudoola Muwumba, Joseph Jadwong, Aaron Ofoyrwoth

Netball:

Lillian Ajio, Irene Akello, Betty Kizza, Conchepta Birungi, Florence Nanyonga, Hadijah Nakabuye, Halima Nakachwa, Jesca Achan, Joan Nampungu, Peace Proscovia, Racheal Nanyonga, Ruth Meme, Stella Oyella, Namuwaya Muhayimina

Cycling:

Charles Kagimu, Vienna Sekanga

Badminton:

Shamim Bridget Bangi, Aisha Nakiyemba, Brian Kasirye, Edwin Ekiring

Boxing:

Musa Bwogi,Joshua Kizza, Latibu Muwonge, Bashir Nasir, Regean Simbwa

Squash:

Ian Rukunya, Michael Kawooya

Swimming:

Avice Meya, Elisha Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza

Weightlifting:

Irene Kasubo, Kalidi Batuusa, Julius Ssekitoleko, Hakim Ssempereza

Table Tennis:

Ronald Nyaika, Halima Nambozo

Shooting: