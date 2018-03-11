Bayo on target as Buildcon edge Kitwe United in friendly

Buildcon FC Media

Former Proline Football Club forward Fahad Bayo has continued to impress at his new Zambian club Buildcon Football Club ahead of the fresh season.

Bayo was on target for Buildcon in the 2-1 win over Kitwe United in a pre-season friendly played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Ugandan international gave his side a 3rd minute lead with his fourth pre-season goal for the club.

Brian Mwila doubled Buildcon’s lead with a header for a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime.

Another Ugandan international and goal poacher Geoffrey Sserunkuma was introduced for Brian Mwila in the second half and had a chance at goal.

The match was Buildcon’s sixth friendly as they prepare for the new season that kicks-off on Saturday, March 17. They have previously played against Herentials, Black Rhinos, Ngezi Platinum, Dynamos and Yadah FC.

Buildcon will host National Assembly in their opening fixture of the FAZ Super League on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Clashes against Nkana FC and Zesco United will then follow in succession.