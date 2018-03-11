Kisekka scores in Gokulam Kerala’s draw with Mohun Bagan | India I-League

India I-League:

Mohun Bagan 1-1 Gokulam Kerala

Ramesh

Henry Kisekka’s impressive form since joining Indian I-League at Gokulam Kerala.

In the latest match played, Gokulam Kerala and Muhun Bagan in a one all draw played at the Corporation stadium.

Asier Pierrick Dipanda Dicka struck in the 26th minute to put Mohun Bagan in the lead.

Kisekka found the equalizer on the stroke of half time following a great long ball from near the center of the playing field by another Ugandan, Musa Mudde.

A long ball by Mudde could not be cleared out of danger by the Bagan defence before Rashid Mohammed brushed for Kisekka, who volleyed it neatly past the diving goalie for the equalizer, his fourth strike in seven outings since joining Gokulam Kerala in January 2018 from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

Mohun Bagan were off to promising start and created several chances in the early stages.

Nikhil Kadam created the first clear chance for Mohun Bagan in the ninth minutre when his cross into the Gokulam penalty box missed the poorly marked Akram Moghrabi by mere inches.

The visitors had another chance just three minutes later, but Dicka’s header off a free-kick by Cameron Watson was met with an excellent save by Gokulam goalkeeper Bernard.

Kadam’s attempt off the rebound went wide following a slight deflection.

The Gokulam defence finally cracked under the relentless pressure when Arijit Bagui raced down the right wing to find Watson inside the penalty area.

Watson’s shot came off the crossbar and Dicka punished the Gokulam defenders for their failure to clear the ball with some excellent dribbling skills and a fine finish.

Mohun Bagan have accumulated the same number of points as East Bengal, but sit one spot above their arch-rivals due to a better head-to-head record courtesy their wins in both legs of the Kolkata derby.

Gokulam is seventh on the 10-team league log.