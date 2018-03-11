Kobs fading title hopes dashed after defeat to Mongers

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kobs’ fading title hopes were dealt the final blow when the 2016 National Rugby Premiership champions lost to Mongers 24-22 on Saturday for a second defeat in a row.

Kobs, now 10 points behind championship-leading Legends rivals Black Pirates, went into the game on the back of a 13-3 defeat to Rimula Rhinos and their start to the game did not help.

Conceding two penalties and a try by Adrian Wasswa put them behind 11-03 in the first forty minutes of the game.

After the break, Timothy Luyirika extended Mongers lead with a drop goal before Ian Munyani cut the deficit with Kobs first try.

Returning James Ijongat made a try that was converted by Adrian Kasiito to put the home side in the lead, 15-14. Kasiito then touched down with Ijongat adding extras for a 22-14 lead and Kobs seemingly gained control on the game.

But it was not to be as Wasswa cut Mongers deficit with a penalty before Kobs were reduced to 13 men with Munyani being sin-binned for a high tackle and Brian Asaba for kicking.

Mongers made full use of the numbers advantage and crossed the try line again courtesy of Daniel Lodu.

With Heathens and Pirates still to come, it gets no tougher for Kobs.

All Match Week 15 Results

Rhinos 27-21 Buffaloes

Kobs 22-24 Mongers

Rams 20-10 Hippos

Pirates 50-06 Warriors

Heathens 25-10 Impis

Remaining Fixtures for the Top 3

Pirates

March 17: vs. Rhinos

March 24: vs. Hippos

March 31: vs. Kobs

Rhinos

March 17: vs. Pirates

March 24: vs. Rams

March 31: vs. Hippos

Kobs