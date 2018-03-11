Nkumba, VVC to play classification as ACC reaches quarters

CAVB Press

The quarterfinal picture of the 2018 Women’s African Club Championship was completed after the conclusion of the preliminary round on Saturday in Cairo, Egypt.

Carthage (Tunisia), Prisons (Kenya), Pipeline (Kenya), Bafia (Cameroon), Ahly (Egypt), Shams (Egypt), Customs (Nigeria), and Rwanda Revenue Authority all made it through to the knockout stage that starts on Monday, March 12.

Hosts and winners of Pool A Ahly with take on Nigeria’s Customs who were runners-up of Pool D while winners Kenya Prisons take on Rwanda Revenue Authority.

Pool B winners Carthage of Tunisia take on Egypt’s Shams who finished runners-up of Pool C while Cameroon’s Bafia battle Kenya Pipeline.

In the classification games 9-16, Ugandan sides Nkumba University will take on Ivory Coast’s ASEC while Vision Volleyball Camp face Harare City of Zimbabwe.

Injis face Nyong in the all Cameroon affair as Algeria’s Chlef locks horns with FAP of Cameroon.

Quarterfinal Fixtures

Ahly vs. Custom

Prisons vs. RRA

Carthage vs. Shams

Pipeline vs. Bafia

Classification 9-18 Fixtures