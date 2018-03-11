Pirates odds-on to win National Rugby Premiership title

The 2017-18 National Rugby Premiership title is Black Pirates to lose.
The Sea Robbers put to full advantage Kobs’ slip against Mongers as they ripped through relegation fighting Warriors for a bonus point victory on Saturday.
Tries from Sidney Muniafu (2), Timothy Odongo (2), Musa Muwonge, William Mucunguzi, Brian Ochan, Haruna Mohammed coupled with five conversions by Joel Anguyo gave Pirates a 50-06 win over Warriors at Legends.
With three matches to the end of the season, Pirates are top of the ten team log with 65 points – nine clear of second placed Rimula Rhinos and 10 ahead of third placed Kobs.
The Sea Robbers face rivals Rhinos next weekend and victory will guarantee them the title as hapless Hippos will be at their mercy in the subsequent game before rounding up the season against Kobs.
All Match Week 15 Results
- Rhinos 27-21 Buffaloes
- Kobs 22-24 Mongers
- Rams 20-10 Hippos
- Pirates 50-06 Warriors
- Heathens 25-10 Impis
Remaining Fixtures for the Top 3
Pirates
- March 17: vs. Rhinos
- March 24: vs. Hippos
- March 31: vs. Kobs
Rhinos
- March 17: vs. Pirates
- March 24: vs. Rams
- March 31: vs. Hippos
Kobs
- March 16: vs. Heathens
- March 24: vs. Impis
- March 31: vs. Pirates