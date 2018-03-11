Pirates odds-on to win National Rugby Premiership title

The 2017-18 National Rugby Premiership title is Black Pirates to lose.

The Sea Robbers put to full advantage Kobs’ slip against Mongers as they ripped through relegation fighting Warriors for a bonus point victory on Saturday.

Tries from Sidney Muniafu (2), Timothy Odongo (2), Musa Muwonge, William Mucunguzi, Brian Ochan, Haruna Mohammed coupled with five conversions by Joel Anguyo gave Pirates a 50-06 win over Warriors at Legends.

With three matches to the end of the season, Pirates are top of the ten team log with 65 points – nine clear of second placed Rimula Rhinos and 10 ahead of third placed Kobs.

The Sea Robbers face rivals Rhinos next weekend and victory will guarantee them the title as hapless Hippos will be at their mercy in the subsequent game before rounding up the season against Kobs.

All Match Week 15 Results

Rhinos 27-21 Buffaloes

Kobs 22-24 Mongers

Rams 20-10 Hippos

Pirates 50-06 Warriors

Heathens 25-10 Impis

Remaining Fixtures for the Top 3

Pirates

March 17: vs. Rhinos

March 24: vs. Hippos

March 31: vs. Kobs

Rhinos

March 17: vs. Pirates

March 24: vs. Rams

March 31: vs. Hippos

Kobs