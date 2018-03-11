CAF Champions League (1st Round, Return Leg):

Saturday, 17 th March 2018

KCCA (Uganda) Vs. St George (Ethiopia) – Lugogo Stadium (Agg: 0-0)

St George first choice goalkeeper Robert Odongkara predicts a tough and tricky return leg with KCCA FC in the CAF Champions League final round.

Odongkara recovered well on time to keep a clean sheet when St George hosted the first leg last week at Addis Ababa national stadium in Ethiopia.

In an exclusive interview with the gangly shot stopper from his Addis Ababa base, he hints on the need to play with a cautious approach in the game.

“The return leg will be a tricky game because both clubs shall be playing for a qualification slot to the group stages.”

During the first leg in Addis Ababa, KCCA got closest to breaking the deadlock when Derrick Nsibambi’s powerful header off Mustapha Kizza’s teasing cross hit the woodwork.

The home side’s lethal striker Abubaker Sani was denied by Filbert Obenchan’s timely tackle.

Tactical affair

Odongkara, one of Uganda Cranes’ goalkeepers at AFCON 2017 believes the club that gets its homework well-rehearsed will carry the day;

“The most tactical and organized team will surely merge victorious in this match.”

St George has five foreign based players; Ibrahim Fofana (Cote D’Ivoire), Abdulkerim Nikima (Burkina Faso), Robert Odongkara (Uganda) and Mali nationals Keita and Amara.

The successful team over the two legs will qualify to the lucrative group stages.

Last season, KCCA nearly made history but were ejected by South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns (3-2 on aggregate) at the last hurdle.

St George XI vs. KCCA in the first leg: Robert Odongkara (GK), Mentsenot Adane, Tamene Asechalew, Barbacho S, Saladin Bergicho, Butako Abebawe, Mullualem Mesfin, Abdulkerim Nikima, Gadissa Meberate, Amara H, Sani Abubeker (Said S)

KCCA XI Vs St George in the first leg: Charles Lukwago (GK), Filbert Obenchan, Timothy Awany, Habib Kavuma, Mustafa Kizza, Isaac Kirabira, Allan Okello, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Paul Mucureezi, Derrick Nsibambi, Julius Poloto