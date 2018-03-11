Super substitute Wanok spurs Soana past URA | Uganda Premier League

Uganda Premier League (Saturday Results):

Soana 1-0 Uganda Revenue Authoruty (URA)

Uganda Revenue Authoruty (URA) Onduparaka 0-1 Sports Club Villa Jogoo

Sports Club Villa Jogoo Police 4-3 Express

Towering center forward Wanok Petit was the hero as Soana edged Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) football club 1-0 at Kavumba Recreational center, Wakiso on Saturday.

Wanok, a second half substitute for Steven Bengo at the start of the final 45 minutes scored the only goal of the match.

The former Sports Club Victoria University gangly center forward was well positioned to pounce home a rebound from goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi off an acrobatic kick by Baker Buyala rebound in the 61st minute.

Moments earlier in the first half, Buyala had teased the URA goalie Alionzi with a long range effort that flew off the goal bar.

URA’s late surge for an equalizer fell on a dead end.

Saidi Kyeyune and Moses Sseruyidde paved way for Hudu Mulikyi and Nicholas Kagaba

Mulikyi tested Soana goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa with a distant shot well taken towards the end of the game as URA sought for the much needed equalizer.

Referee George Olemu cautioned three Soana players Wanok, Willy Kavuma and Allan Kayiwa.

URA’s Ronald Kigongo and Nicholas Kagaba were booked.

The tax collectors, coached by Paul ‘Latest’ Nkata suffered their 8th defeat of the season, which leaves them in 8th place with 26 points.

Soana improved to 11th with 24 points, same as Bright Stars who have a game in hand.

Next Games:

Soana will make the short trip across to play struggling Express at the Muteesa II Wankulukuku stadium this Thursday, 13th March 2018.

The following day, URA shall be home to Vipers at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.