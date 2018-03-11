Wokorach to captain National Rugby Sevens side

Heathens back Michael Wokorach has been named National Rugby Sevens team captain by head coach Tolbert Onyango.
Wokorach replaces departing skipper Eric Kasiita who is headed for further studies in the United States.
Uganda Rugby Union made the announcement via a Facebook post;
https://web.facebook.com/UgandaRugby/posts/833075906877660
The experienced star will start his reign with the Hong Kong Sevens that will precede the Gold Coast Sevens during the Commonwealth games.
Meanwhile an 18-man team for the two tournaments was named on Friday.
The Team
- Eric Kasiita
- Timothy Kisiga
- Ivan Magomu
- Pius Ogena
- Solomon Okia
- Kevin Kermundu
- Aaron Ofoyrwoth
- Micheal Okorach (C)
- Philip Wokorach
- Lawrence Sebuliba
- Desire Ayera Ruhweza
- Joseph Aredo
- James Ijongat
- Al Hadji Manano
- Adrian Kasito
- Timothy Mudoola
- Byron Oketayot
- Marvin Odong