Rugby

Wokorach to captain National Rugby Sevens side

ago
by Franklin Kaweru
© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Michael Wokorach during the Africa Sevens game against Morocco at Legends

Heathens back Michael Wokorach has been named National Rugby Sevens team captain by head coach Tolbert Onyango.

Wokorach replaces departing skipper Eric Kasiita who is headed for further studies in the United States.

Uganda Rugby Union made the announcement via a Facebook post;

https://web.facebook.com/UgandaRugby/posts/833075906877660

The experienced star will start his reign with the Hong Kong Sevens that will precede the Gold Coast Sevens during the Commonwealth games.

Meanwhile an 18-man team for the two tournaments was named on Friday.

The Team

  1. Eric Kasiita
  2. Timothy Kisiga
  3. Ivan Magomu
  4. Pius Ogena
  5. Solomon Okia
  6. Kevin Kermundu
  7. Aaron Ofoyrwoth
  8. Micheal Okorach (C)
  9. Philip Wokorach
  10. Lawrence Sebuliba
  11. Desire Ayera Ruhweza
  12. Joseph Aredo
  13. James Ijongat
  14. Al Hadji Manano
  15. Adrian Kasito
  16. Timothy Mudoola
  17. Byron Oketayot
  18. Marvin Odong

