Character and calmness gave us victory – Mubiru

Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru praised his players for calmness and top character in a dramatic 4-3 win against Express FC on Saturday.

The Cops earned all points with the last kick of the game through a 98th strike from Ben Ocen despite being 3-2 down with five minutes to the 90 minutes.

Mubiru described the game as crazy but said his side deserved maximum points.

“It was a crazy game,” he said. “Good game it was and thankfully, we took home all points because we duly deserved,” he added.

I don’t want to talk about referees but will concentrate on my players’ calmness and character amidst all that was going against us.

At 2-3, Police had a goal not given despite the ball appearing to have crossed the line yet the visitors had earlier been awarded a similar one where it even appeared the ball didn’t cross the line.

Both sides wasted a couple of opportunities as they tried to sneak victory and the way the hosts’ defended left Mubiru pondering.

In our game, we defend as a unit so I don’t have to blame defenders alone. But right from the goalkeeping department, we must improve since it’s an area that has cost us all season.

Praise for youngster Kagwa

Signed in January from lower division side Synergy, Pius Kagwa ran the show for the Cops scoring to level matter five minutes after the break and was heavily involved in the winner.

The enterprising youngster nutmeg left substitute Ronnie Kisekka kissing the ground down the right before lay a cross from which Ocen scored the winner on the rebound.

He is still young with lots to learn but we are pleased with the way he played. He was fantastic on the day but we hope to see more of such from him in games to come since the potential is there for all to see.

Meanwhile, the win was Police’s first in eight games and put them on 28 points after 20 games in 7th place.