SC Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa was pleased with his players’ determination as they became first side to win at the intimidating Green Light stadium against Onduparaka.

The Jogoos won 1-0 through a seventh minute strike from Godfrey Lwesibawa who netted his second goal in as many games.

“I don’t see any team playing with a similar kind of determination,” an elated Bbosa said. “I was pleased because we played according to instructions. I told players not to concede fouls near the box,” he added.

The former Express FC tactician described the win as massive and morale boosting in their quest for an elusive 17th championship insisting not so many teams pick points at Green Light.

“It’s a huge morale boost to get a win here because not many teams are going to go to Arua and get three points,” he noted.

Yes, we scored through a set piece which should actually have been a penalty but the referee opted for the free kick. So that tells you what it means to get a win in Arua.

Prior to Saturday, the Caterpillars had avoid loss in 25 attempts at the ground but their record stretches far back to 2013 when they played in lower divisions.

SC Villa’s win put them on 40 points, four better than second and third placed KCCA and Vipers who have two and one game in hand respectively.