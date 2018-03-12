© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH

Six time league champions Express FC have acquired the services of experienced tactician George ‘Best’ Nsimbe in order to save them from the relegation monster.

The move comes two days after the Red Eagles’ 4-3 loss to Police in a game they led 3-2 with five minutes remaining on the clock that left them bottom of the log with 16 points.

Club CEO, Hamza Jjunju confirmed the development and explained Nsimbe’s role on the technical staff.

“He is our new technical director but will take part in the team’s training sessions,” Jjunju exclusively told Kawowo Sports. “He will work hand in hand with current coach Shafik Bisaso to ensure we (Express) stay up,” he added.

On the details of the contract, Jjunju says the duration is for the remaining ten league games in which Express FC need at least 15 points to keep their premier league status.

“Just like the current interim Executive, the contract duration is for him is the 10 games. As a club, we hope Nsimbe’s expertise and experience will do a lot to revamp the side.

Asked whether Nsimbe’s presence doesn’t mean imminent sacking of Bisaso who has been in charge of the club since the departure of Bamweyana in October, Jjunju explained.

“Bisaso’s job is safe. Actually, he was part of the negotiations that brought Nsimbe and we hope their partnership brings success to the club.

Nsimbe has previously worked with KCCA and Vipers where he won league titles and the Uganda Cup respectively, Victors (won Uganda Cup) and Fire Masters in a season they went down.

Outside Uganda, he has coached at Tusker (Kenya) and Azam (Tanzania) and was part of the team as they lifted the 2015 CECAFA Kagame Cup.