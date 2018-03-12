Tuesday March 13, 2018

Bul Vs Police – Kakindu 4pm

Bul FC have an opportunity to earn their second double over Police FC when they two teams face off at Kakindu on Tuesday.

The Jinja based side edged the reverse fixture 1-0 at Namboole through Hamis Tibita goal and a win over the Cops will earn another double since 2012/13.

Then, Bul won 1-2 and 2-0 to complete their first double over the 2005 league champions.

Overall, the previous 13 meetings have produced 4 wins for either and five draws.

Bul come into the game in buoyant mood after their late 1-0 win over Proline at Lugogo but so is Police who edged Express FC in a dramatic 4-3 thriller at Namboole.

“If we carry same character like we had against Express, we shall have a good result,” said Police’s Abdallah Mubiru.

The hosts will once again hope U-20 international Hamis Tibita is in the mood as well as experienced Patrick Asiku.

For the visitors, Ben Ocen, Norman Ojik and Pius Kagwa will be tasked with unlocking Kefa Kisala’s side in the final third.

Bul are 8th with 27 points, a slot and point below Police after 20 games.