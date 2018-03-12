© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Express remain rooted to the bottom of the premiership table after Saturday’s 4-3 defeat to Police despite leading twice in the game.

Just ten games remain now for the Red Eagles to avoid relegation to the FUFA Big League.

Express have just 16 points on the board but in the likely event that they managed to win half of them, that would still only leave them with 31 points.

Note then, last season Lweza were relegated after accumulating 32; same as Simba the season before while Kira United went down with 31 points in 2014/15.

So is there any hope whatsoever? Big hope with 30 points still to fight for.

But let’s assess the ten remaining games and search for a scenario that sees the oldest club stay in the premier league.

Here’s a detailed look at the remaining games.

Soana (Home) Tue 13/03/2018

First up is a home game against unpredictable Soana on Tuesday.

Soana won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Kavumba but have never completed a double over the Red Eagles.

On any day against any opponent, Soana are capable of picking a result but all depends in which mood they are.

They have won one of their last five games but that was against URA over the weekend but Shafik Bisaso’s improved side have a big chance for a home victory.

Prediction: Win

Vipers (Away) Sat 31/03/2018

The game against title contenders comes immediately after the international break.

The Venoms won the first game 2-1 away and playing at home, in front of their fans with recharged ambitions, I don’t see Express picking a point from Kitende.

Prediction: Loss

Kirinya Jinja SS (Away) Tues 03/04/2018

A tricky tie against an opponent beaming with confidence following a bright start to the second half of the season.

The two sides played to a goalless draw back in September although the visitors were the better side.

Charles Ayiekoh’s side are seemingly safe which leaves pressure on Express but I don’t see the visitors losing this.

Prediction: Draw

Mbarara City (Home) Wed 11/04/2018

Back in September, Mbarara City won the fixture 1-0 in a game that was a forecast of what was to happen in the future.

But the game in April serves a chance for Express to avenge the painful defeat although both teams will be desperate in search for maximum points.

Playing at home gives the six time league champions a chance to nick all points.

Prediction: Win

UPDF (Home) Wed 18/04/2018

Another side Express FC lost to in the first round. The army side looks improved and stable under Steven Bogere and have picked vital points away from home including a 2-1 win over Police.

That sends signals to Express FC what this UPDF side can offer but if Red Eagles can’t win this, then they have no business staying in the top division.

Prediction: Win

Maroons (Away) Sat 28/04/2018

It seems an age since that first home game of the season at Wankulukuku where not many could have imagined Express FC be in this position for the return fixture on April 28.

They won the game 2-0 against newly promoted Maroons but this will be a tough one.

Maroons have been hard to beat as SC Villa, Vipers, URA, KCCA and Police can testify and I don’t see Express winning this one.

Prediction: Draw

KCCA (Home) Wed 02/05/2018

Back in December, the Red Eagles were unlucky to lose 1-0 late in the game at Lugogo but the return leg comes at such a crucial time in KCCA’s quest for a third league title.

They have got title winning results from Wankulukuku in recent seasons and it will be tough for the vulnerable Eagles to survive the Kasasiro but perhaps a draw will do.

Prediction: Draw

URA (Away) Sat 05/05/2018

The Tax Collectors are among the few sides Express have beaten this season but at Namboole on May 5, I don’t see a repeat of the 1-0 win.

On paper, URA have had a disappointing season but Paul Nkata and company have something to prove and I see them winning this one as well.

Prediction: Loss

SC Villa (Home) Fri 11/05/2018

Last season, SC Villa painfully lost the league title in this fixture but they look a very different side this season.

How the table will look at this period of time remains another factor but if it’s a game the Jogoos have to win to keep alive chances of a 17th league title alive, I don’t see Express FC stopping this.

Prediction; Loss

Masavu (Away) Sat 19/05/2018

The game will most likely mean a lot to both sides staying up or going down.

Masavu, of all sides won at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku in the reverse fixture and now, it looks much improved.

But, if the game comes at a time where nothing but maximum points save Express, nothing will stop them.

Prediction: Win

Finally!

From the above, Express FC will finish with 31 points and will that be enough to save them from going down, your guess is as good as mine.