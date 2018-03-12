Farhaaz optimistic ahead of Safari rally

Farhaaz Khan is looking forward to yet another Safari Rally experience this weekend.

The OilLibya racing crew is currently competing in the premier division on KNRC. He believes a top finish will place them well into the third round of KNRC.

“Safari rally is going to be very tough as it has always been. The competition will be so tight indeed with all the fastest drivers taking part.

“We can only hope for a top position. Top ten finish would be respectful enough for us considering the competition we are headed for,” he says.

The second round of Africa Rally Championship is set for 16-18th March in Naivasha.

Over 30 crews will be going neck to neck for this year’s Safari rally top positions.

Khan will be navigated by Keith Henrie in a Mitsubishi Evo X.

“Since we are placed in a premier division with the top drivers. We will have to try our best for each rally that comes. If we hit our target in Safari rally then it will be good enough for us in the championship,” he added.

Khan has so far participated in five previous Safari rallies and seventh place has been his career best finish.