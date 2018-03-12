Kenya Prisons setter Lusenaka wants to win African Club Championship

CAVB Press

When Kenya Prisons all-time great setter Jane Wacu left for Seychelles side Anse Royale, promising setter Joy Lusenaka was called to fill the void.

And Lusenaka has forged the weapons to become a volleyball superstar at the ongoing 2018 Women’s African Club Championship.

Since her introduction, the setter has developed rapidly technically and also in terms of in athleticism. It has been visible at the tournament where last year’s bronze medalists have advanced to the semifinals at the expense of Rwanda Revenue Authority.