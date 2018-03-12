Kenya Prisons setter Lusenaka wants to win African Club Championship

When Kenya Prisons all-time great setter Jane Wacu left for Seychelles side Anse Royale, promising setter Joy Lusenaka was called to fill the void.
And Lusenaka has forged the weapons to become a volleyball superstar at the ongoing 2018 Women’s African Club Championship.
Since her introduction, the setter has developed rapidly technically and also in terms of in athleticism. It has been visible at the tournament where last year’s bronze medalists have advanced to the semifinals at the expense of Rwanda Revenue Authority.
“I feel good playing this role for my team. I am under no pressure because I believe I can carry the load,” the 27-year-old said as quoted by CAVB Press.
Lusenaka says she is up to the task of filling Jane Wacu’s shoes and wants to win this year’s championship.
“Jane Wacu is a great setter in Africa… She was the best in her role but again, I believe in myself that I can do it and I can prove that I can be the best in this position.
“I wanted to be the best and the only thing I want this year is the title, African Club Championship title.”
As Prisons saw off RRA in straight sets (25-11, 25-17, 26-24) on Monday afternoon at Al Ahly Club Hall to make the semifinals, coach David Lunga’ho went for experience in the third set throwing on Herman Kipyegon for Luseneka.