Mbarara City confirm Kawalya as new head coach

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Mbarara City Football Club has confirmed the appointment of Sam Kawalya as their new head coach on a one-year contract.

The 37-year-old retired goalkeeper replaces Ibrahim Kirya who was sacked a week ago after a series of unconvincing results.

Kawalya’s immediate task is to ensure Ankole Lions’ survival as the 2017-18 Uganda Premier League nears it’s climax.

The U20 national team goalkeeping Coach was on Mbarara City’s bench as the side suffered a 1-2 defeated to Maroons Football Club.

Kalwalya will be in charge of his first training session this evening at Kakyeka stadium when the Ankole Lions resume training ahead of the Uganda Cup round of 16 encounter against Kansai Plascon on March 22.