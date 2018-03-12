Uganda Premier League:

Tuesday, 13 th March 2018

Express Vs Soana – Muteesa II Stadium, Wakulukuku (4:30 pm)

Newly appointed Express Football Club Technical Director George ‘Best’ Nsimbe will commence work tasks with a home duel against Soana at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Tuesday.

Courtesy

Nsimbe was confirmed on Monday by club CEO Hamza Jjunju as he joins Shafik Bisaso and the other technical wing at the Red Eagles.

His arrival at a club that has only managed 4 wins in 20 outings is envisaged as a timely boost in a bid to fight the looming relegation monster.

The six time league winners lie rock bottom with just 16 points from 20 matches played.

The game against Soana comes days after a heart breaking 4-3 loss away to Police at Mandela National stadium.

Soana, fresh from a hard fought 1-0 victory at home against URA last Saturday visit Wankulukuku, a once intimidating fortress.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Key Actors

Former Express skipper Willy Kavuma and striker cum winger Emmanuel Kalyowa, now at Soana are two players that shall be facing their former pay masters.

“I am ready for the match. I will give my best to ensure we win at Wankulukuku. I know it will be a difficult match” Kalyowa told Kawowo Sports.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The duo will be joined by towering center forward Wanok Petit, Baker Buyala, Paddy Muhumuza as some of the other Soana players to trouble Express.

Soana’s goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa is expected to be a busy man between the goal posts.

The Red Eagles will look to the forwards Alfred Leku, Michael Birungi, Joseph Ssemujju, Isaac Kisujju, midfielders Ayub Kisaliita and Davis Mayanja for the much needed inspiration.

Soana is currently 11th with 24 points.