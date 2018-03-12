Proline out to halt poor run at Bright Stars | Uganda Premier League

Uganda Premier League:

Tuesday, 13th March 2018

Bright Stars Vs Proline

At the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe (4:30 pm)

Bright Stars Football Club entertains Proline in a Uganda Premier League duel at the Champions stadium, Mwererwe on Tuesday evening.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Both clubs are on different form wavelengths.

Whereas Bright Stars fought for a point off Masavu at the Fisheries Training Institute play-ground last Friday, Proline was subjected to a 1-0 home loss at the hands of visiting BUL days after the goal-less stalemate away to Express at Wankulukuku.

Both clubs have registered the same number of victories (five).

Bright Stars has attained nine draws as Proline has three draws.

The difference between the two sides is that Proline has the most number of losses, 12, same as Express.

Team news and key players:

Bright Stars continue life without the services of their head coach, Fred Kajoba.

For starters, Kajoba is away in the United States with New York Red Bulls (alongside former Uganda Cranes head coach Moses Basena) for specialized training.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Experienced goalkeeper Hamza Muwonge is expected back after attaining full fitness although midfielder Mahad Kisekka remains sidelined after limping out of the Masavu match in the first ten minutes.

For team Proline, head coach Mujib Kasule and his assistant Baker Mbowa continue to preach that patient and classy build up philosophy although goal scoring and the final punch remains the team’s undoing.

Key players:

The visitors will rely upon the experience of senior players Saka Mpiima, Sula Matovu, Ivan Bukenya, Savio Kabugo coupled with a youngsters Joseph Mandela, Noordin Bunjo, Ewuche Dichima and Allan Egaku to get the best result on the day.

Bright Stars on the other hand will once again look to the sharp goal scoring instincts of their lead striker and captain Nelson Senkatuka.

Bright Stars FC Media

Winger John Kokas Opejo, scorer of that stunning goal against Masavu, hard working midfielder Brian Enzama, Moses Okot, Jimmy ‘Kachanga’ Kakooza and Jimmy Kakembo are other options for the home team.

Senior goalkeeper Muwonge is expected to take over from Benson Wagima as the back four of Andrew Kaggwa, Samuel Ssekitto, Enock Walusimbi, Farouk Katongole and Sula Ssebunza Ssekajja remains unchanged.

Maximum points for either side will mean a great deal for the successful club by close of bussiness on Tuesday.