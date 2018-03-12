Shocking tales continue at Singleton Golf Challenge | Round Two

The ever interesting Singleton golf tournament at the par 71 Entebbe Golf club course continued over the weekend with round two action.

© Kawowo Sports/ DAVID ISABIRYE

At this stage, 64 players were engaged in the thick of action on a sunny day with the successful players progressing to the round of 32.

Just like the previous rounds which produced shocking results with the casualties being among others last year’s winning pair, this time round produced shocks.

Fresh from winning her four successive Entebbe Open, Irene Nakalembe combined well with Eve Magala to silence Moses Ssebugwawo and G. Byomugisha 3/2.

Nakalembe confessed;

We had a great round of golf with my partner, Magala. We had a strategy that we followed and it is not shocking therefore, that we are smiling to the next round

Nakalembe and Magala will now face the pair of Charles Hamya playing alongside Joseph Bogera.

© Kawowo Sports/ DAVID ISABIRYE

The other standing pair of women players of Peace Kabasweka and Sheilla Kensiime also progressed to the next round.

Kabasweka and Kensiime also won 5/4 against Patrick Kagoro & H.Kabwetemba.

Wendy Angudeyo & Dorren Mwesigye won 2 up against the pairing of Yunus Bbaale & R.Mwesige.

Paul Nsereko with E.Nuwagaba overcame Rita Akot Apell and Pamela Tumusiime 3/2.

© Kawowo Sports/ DAVID ISABIRYE

The day’s individual top performers were also rewarded at a colourful all white 19th hole prize giving ceremony.

Group Winners:

Regina Namata and Diana Nabukenya won the women group A and B top prizes with 36 and 41 stableford points respectively.

Handicap 3 golfer Yusuf Ssentongo toppled the rest of the men by winning group A with 38 stableford points.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kato Ssebbale took group B with 37 stableford points (winning on countback).

Uganda Golf Times

Moses Mukiibi (Handicap 26) struck an incredible 41 Stableford points to win the men group C.

No golfer was successful to win the staked hole in one prize, 2018 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport for any golfer who manages a hole in one, courtesy of Victoria Motors.

The Pajero also comes fully insured by Afrisafe Risk Partners.

Round three of the Singleton Golf Challenge will be played next month.

The Challenge will run until July 2018 with the winning pair assured of an all expenses trip to watch the Dubai World Championships .

Singleton Golf Challenge – Round Two (Full Results):

Micheal Tumusiime & Allan Muhereza Beat 7/6 against M.Kaddu Mukasa & Peter Mukiibi

against M.Kaddu Mukasa & Peter Mukiibi Twenemanzi & R. Mwehaire Won 1UP against P.Katuramu & Walusimbi Serwano

P.Katuramu & Walusimbi Serwano Irene Nakalembe & Eve Magala Won 3/2 Against Byomugisha & Moses Ssebugwawo

Byomugisha & Moses Ssebugwawo Paul Nsereko & E.Nuwagaba Won 3/2 Against Rita Apell & Pamela Tumusiime

Rita Apell & Pamela Tumusiime Charles Hamya & Joseph Bogera Won 4/3 Against Opwonya & P.Musiime

Opwonya & P.Musiime Edward Kabuchu & Andrew Kibaya Won on (1 st Hole) against Justine Ligyalingi & Peter Mungoma

against Justine Ligyalingi & Peter Mungoma Katwebaze & C.Mwesigwa Won 4/3 Against John Basabose & Katto Ssebbale

John Basabose & Katto Ssebbale Wendy Angudeyo & Dorren Mwesigye Won (2 UP) Yunus Bbaale & R.Mwesige

Yunus Bbaale & R.Mwesige Morgan Otile & H. Opolot Won 3/2 over Ram Shaban & D. Kareba

Ram Shaban & D. Kareba Joseph Ggaliwango & Ali Juuko Won 3/2 over Byaruhanga & E.Wamala

Byaruhanga & E.Wamala Dan Kajungu & Collins Nuwagaba Won 4/2 Against Duncan Kagwa & Paul Baite

Duncan Kagwa & Paul Baite Vincent Assimwe & Francis Otim Won 1UP against Sekyanzi & C.Kagombe

Sekyanzi & C.Kagombe Peace Kabasweka & Sheilla Kensiime Won 5/4 against Patrick Kagoro & H.Kabwetemba

Patrick Kagoro & H.Kabwetemba Mubiru & J.Mawejje Won 5/4 over Peter Magona & Innocent Kihika

over Peter Magona & Innocent Kihika Busingye R & R. Kasirye Won 5/4 Against A Bagumire & Emma Mugabi

Against A Bagumire & Emma Mugabi Joseph Bagabo & Paul Kaheru Won 5/4 over C. Balafu & Tonny Kisadha

Day’s Top Individual performers:

Women:

Group A:

Winner: Regiina Namata (Handicap 17) – 36 Stable Ford points

Regiina Namata (Handicap 17) – 36 Stable Ford points Runners up: Peace Kabaweseke (Handicap 9) – 35 Stableford points

Group B:

Winner: Diana Nabukenya (Handicap 24) – 41 Stableford points

Diana Nabukenya (Handicap 24) – 41 Stableford points Runners up: Dorren Mwesigye (Handicap 25) – 39 Stableford points

Men:

Group A:

Winner: Yusuf Sentongo (Handicap 3) – 38 Stableford points

Yusuf Sentongo (Handicap 3) – 38 Stableford points 1 st Runners up : Allan Muhereza (Handicap 6) – 37 Stableford Points

: Allan Muhereza (Handicap 6) – 37 Stableford Points 2nd Runners up: Vincent Katusi (Handicap 9) – 35 Stableford points

Group B:

Winner : Dr. Kato Ssebbale (Handicap 16) – 37 Stableford points (Countback)

: Dr. Kato Ssebbale (Handicap 16) – 37 Stableford points (Countback) 1 st Runners up : Paul Nsereko (Handicap 13) – 36 Stableford points

: Paul Nsereko (Handicap 13) – 36 Stableford points 2nd Runners up: Sakil (Handicap 16) – 36 Stableford points

Group C:

Winner : Moses Mukiibi (Handicap 26) – 41 Stableford points

: Moses Mukiibi (Handicap 26) – 41 Stableford points 1 st Runners up : Nathan Mubiru (Handicap 28) – 40 Stableford points

: Nathan Mubiru (Handicap 28) – 40 Stableford points 2nd Runners up: Fred Kasumba (Handicap 20) – 39 Stableford points

Singleton Pairings For Round Three: