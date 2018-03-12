Shocking tales continue at Singleton Golf Challenge | Round Two

The ever interesting Singleton golf tournament at the par 71 Entebbe Golf club course continued over the weekend with round two action.
At this stage, 64 players were engaged in the thick of action on a sunny day with the successful players progressing to the round of 32.
Just like the previous rounds which produced shocking results with the casualties being among others last year’s winning pair, this time round produced shocks.
Fresh from winning her four successive Entebbe Open, Irene Nakalembe combined well with Eve Magala to silence Moses Ssebugwawo and G. Byomugisha 3/2.
Nakalembe confessed;
We had a great round of golf with my partner, Magala.
We had a strategy that we followed and it is not shocking therefore, that we are smiling to the next round
Nakalembe and Magala will now face the pair of Charles Hamya playing alongside Joseph Bogera.
The other standing pair of women players of Peace Kabasweka and Sheilla Kensiime also progressed to the next round.
Kabasweka and Kensiime also won 5/4 against Patrick Kagoro & H.Kabwetemba.
Wendy Angudeyo & Dorren Mwesigye won 2 up against the pairing of Yunus Bbaale & R.Mwesige.
Paul Nsereko with E.Nuwagaba overcame Rita Akot Apell and Pamela Tumusiime 3/2.
The day’s individual top performers were also rewarded at a colourful all white 19th hole prize giving ceremony.
Group Winners:
Regina Namata and Diana Nabukenya won the women group A and B top prizes with 36 and 41 stableford points respectively.
Handicap 3 golfer Yusuf Ssentongo toppled the rest of the men by winning group A with 38 stableford points.
Meanwhile, Dr. Kato Ssebbale took group B with 37 stableford points (winning on countback).
Moses Mukiibi (Handicap 26) struck an incredible 41 Stableford points to win the men group C.
No golfer was successful to win the staked hole in one prize, 2018 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport for any golfer who manages a hole in one, courtesy of Victoria Motors.
The Pajero also comes fully insured by Afrisafe Risk Partners.
Round three of the Singleton Golf Challenge will be played next month.
The Challenge will run until July 2018 with the winning pair assured of an all expenses trip to watch the Dubai World Championships .
Singleton Golf Challenge – Round Two (Full Results):
- Micheal Tumusiime & Allan Muhereza Beat 7/6 against M.Kaddu Mukasa & Peter Mukiibi
- Twenemanzi & R. Mwehaire Won 1UP against P.Katuramu & Walusimbi Serwano
- Irene Nakalembe & Eve Magala Won 3/2 Against Byomugisha & Moses Ssebugwawo
- Paul Nsereko & E.Nuwagaba Won 3/2 Against Rita Apell & Pamela Tumusiime
- Charles Hamya & Joseph Bogera Won 4/3 Against Opwonya & P.Musiime
- Edward Kabuchu & Andrew Kibaya Won on (1st Hole) against Justine Ligyalingi & Peter Mungoma
- Katwebaze & C.Mwesigwa Won 4/3 Against John Basabose & Katto Ssebbale
- Wendy Angudeyo & Dorren Mwesigye Won (2 UP) Yunus Bbaale & R.Mwesige
- Morgan Otile & H. Opolot Won 3/2 over Ram Shaban & D. Kareba
- Joseph Ggaliwango & Ali Juuko Won 3/2 over Byaruhanga & E.Wamala
- Dan Kajungu & Collins Nuwagaba Won 4/2 Against Duncan Kagwa & Paul Baite
- Vincent Assimwe & Francis Otim Won 1UP against Sekyanzi & C.Kagombe
- Peace Kabasweka & Sheilla Kensiime Won 5/4 against Patrick Kagoro & H.Kabwetemba
- Mubiru & J.Mawejje Won 5/4 over Peter Magona & Innocent Kihika
- Busingye R & R. Kasirye Won 5/4 Against A Bagumire & Emma Mugabi
- Joseph Bagabo & Paul Kaheru Won 5/4 over C. Balafu & Tonny Kisadha
Day’s Top Individual performers:
Women:
Group A:
- Winner: Regiina Namata (Handicap 17) – 36 Stable Ford points
- Runners up: Peace Kabaweseke (Handicap 9) – 35 Stableford points
Group B:
- Winner: Diana Nabukenya (Handicap 24) – 41 Stableford points
- Runners up: Dorren Mwesigye (Handicap 25) – 39 Stableford points
Men:
Group A:
- Winner: Yusuf Sentongo (Handicap 3) – 38 Stableford points
- 1st Runners up: Allan Muhereza (Handicap 6) – 37 Stableford Points
- 2nd Runners up: Vincent Katusi (Handicap 9) – 35 Stableford points
Group B:
- Winner: Dr. Kato Ssebbale (Handicap 16) – 37 Stableford points (Countback)
- 1st Runners up: Paul Nsereko (Handicap 13) – 36 Stableford points
- 2nd Runners up: Sakil (Handicap 16) – 36 Stableford points
Group C:
- Winner: Moses Mukiibi (Handicap 26) – 41 Stableford points
- 1st Runners up: Nathan Mubiru (Handicap 28) – 40 Stableford points
- 2nd Runners up: Fred Kasumba (Handicap 20) – 39 Stableford points
Singleton Pairings For Round Three:
- Morgan Otile & Herbert Opolot Vs Vincent Asiimwe & Francis Otim
- Charles Mubiru & Joseph Mawejje VS Wendy Angudeyo & Doreen Mwesigye
- Ellis Katwebaze & Collins Mwesigwa VS Paul Nsereko & Enock Nuwagaba
- Irene Nakalembe & Eva Magala VS Charles Hamya & Joseph Bogera
- Dr Twinemanzi & Robins Muhaire VS Paul Kaheru & Joseph Bagabo
- Ali Juuko & Joseph Galiwango VS Peace Kabasweka & Sheila Kesiime
- Robert Busingye & Ronnie Kasirye VS Edward Kabuchu & Andrew Kibaya
- Alan Muhereza & Michael Tumusiime VS Dan Kajungu & Collins Nuwagira