Uganda draws Japan at Hong Kong Sevens

The draws for the 2018 HSBC Hong Kong Sevens World Rugby Series Qualifiers have been conducted with 28 teams drawn in seven Pools.
Uganda has been drawn in a relatively easy Pool E along side Japan, Chile and Georgia.
Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2018 – World Rugby Sevens Series Qualifier
Meanwhile, neighbours Kanya were drawn in Pool B along side Australia, Spain and Canada in the World Series.
The Hong Kong Sevens will be played on the weekend of April 6-8, just six days before the Gold Coast Sevens during the Commonwealth Games.
Pools
World Series
Pool A: Fiji, New Zealand, Russia, Samoa
Pool B: Kenya, Australia, Spain, Canada
Pool C: South Africa, England, Scotland, South Korea
Pool D: USA, Argentina, Wales, France
World Series Qualifier
Pool E: Japan, Uganda, Chile, Georgia
Pool F: Papua New Guinea, Germany, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe
Pool G: Ireland, Uruguay, Jamaica, Cook Islands