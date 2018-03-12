Rugby

Uganda draws Japan at Hong Kong Sevens

by Franklin Kaweru
Phillip Wokorach at the Dubai 7s in 2017

The draws for the 2018 HSBC Hong Kong Sevens World Rugby Series Qualifiers have been conducted with 28 teams drawn in seven Pools.

Uganda has been drawn in a relatively easy Pool E along side Japan, Chile and Georgia.

Meanwhile, neighbours Kanya were drawn in Pool B along side Australia, Spain and Canada in the World Series.

The Hong Kong Sevens will be played on the weekend of April 6-8, just six days before the Gold Coast Sevens during the Commonwealth Games.

Pools

World Series

Pool A: Fiji, New Zealand, Russia, Samoa

Pool B: Kenya, Australia, Spain, Canada

Pool C: South Africa, England, Scotland, South Korea

Pool D: USA, Argentina, Wales, France

World Series Qualifier

Pool E: Japan, Uganda, Chile, Georgia

Pool F: Papua New Guinea, Germany, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe

Pool G: Ireland, Uruguay, Jamaica, Cook Islands

