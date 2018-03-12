© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

William Wadri was on the mark as Bandari eased past Sony Sugar 3-0 at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa on Sunday.

The former KCCA FC and Vipers SC forward netted a brace and David Kingatua grabbed the other as Bandari went third on the Kenyan Premier League table after six matches.

Wadri was making his first start for the side since making the switch from Maroons during the January window.

He gave his side a deserved lead after 10 minutes with a brilliant finish before doubling his tally and Bandari’s lead in the 46th minute.

David Kingatua finished off Sony Sugar in the 79th minute.

Meanwhile, reigning league champions Gor Mahia edged Nzoia Sugar FC 1-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos courtesy of Ade Omondi to open a five point lead at the top.

Uganda Cranes left back Godfrey Walusimbi did not feature in the match for Gor Mahia.