ACC: Nkumba to play for 9th place after defeating VVC in all Ugandan affair

Nkumba 3-0 VVC | 25-20, 25-14, 25-10

CAVB Press

Nkumba University will play for ninth place at the Women’s African Club Championship after beating Vision Volleyball Camp in the all Ugandan affair.

The national league champions eased past the National Club Championship winners in straight sets (25-20, 25-14, 25-10) on Tuesday at Ahly Hall.

The first set was a contest but Nkumba remained strong in defense to win 25-20.

Inspired by Habiba Namala, Nkumba ran through the next two sets 25-14 and 25-10, and will play for their best ever positioning at the continental championship.

They will face Cameroonian side Injis who also defeated Chlef of Algeria in straight sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-14) while VVC will take on Chlef for positions 11-12.