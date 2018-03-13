ACC: Nkumba, VVC march on to play for positions 9-12

Nkumba (Uga) 3-0 Asec (CIV) | 25-10, 25-9, 25-15

CAVB Press

Nkumba University and Vision Volleyball Camp sailed through to play in the ranking playoff for positions 9-12 after beating Asec 3-0 and Harare City 3-1 respectively.

Nkumba defeated the Ivory Coast side in straight sets (25-10, 25-9, 25-15) while VVC overcame the Zimbabweans 3-1 (25-11, 25-20, 17-25, 25-15) on Monday at the ongoing 2018 Women’s African Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Astreede Agaaba led Nkumba’s assault as they capitalized on Asec’s poor defense.

Meanwhile, VVC had good structured play and defense for most parts of the game especially in the fourth set in which the blocking was solid.