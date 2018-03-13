Express 4-0 Soana

Express Football Club’s desperate quest to fight relegation kicked off on a sound footing with a 4-0 humiliation of Soana at the Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Tuesday evening.

Michael Birungi starred with a well taken brace in a fairly attended game.

As early as the 14th minute, Jalilu Zimula struck a beauty after side stepping Soana left back Isa Mubiru before calmly finishing past goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

Six minutes later, Birungi got his first off the mark with another well taken shot as the opening 45 minutes ended 2-0 in favour of the Red Eagles.

Upon restart, Birungi needed 15 minutes to add to his individual and team goal tally.

The former KCCA, Police, Khartoum Al Watani winger was well stationed to finish a teasing delivered ball from the right by Zimula moments after striker Alfred Leku had missed to get contact on the ball.

The final strike came from on form Ayubu Kisaliita, who finished home a free kick after a goal melee in the visitors’ area.

There was a standing ovation for Birungi who paved way for diminutive talented Billy Nkata with less than five minutes to the game collapse. Nkata mesmerized the Wankulukuku faithful with his silky skills on the ball.

The maximum points for Express take the team to 19 points, same as Masavu.

Express thus displaces Masavu in 14th position although they are still embedded in the relegation zone.

Soana suffers their 9th loss of the season and remain with 24 points in 11th position.

Team Line ups

Express F.C XI: Godwin Buule, Julius Ntambi, Sulaiman Jjingo, S.Kakeeto, Omar Hitimana, Davis Mayanja (64’ Isaac Kisujj), Joseph Semujju (55’ Sharif Ochaya Muhammed), Ayub Kisalita, Alfred Leku, Mike Birungi (82’ Billy Nkata), Jalilu Zimula

Subs Not Used: Tonny Kyamera (G.K), Ronnie Kisekka, Juma Sebadduka, David Ndihabwe

Soana FC XI: Joel Mutakubwa, Siraje Turyamureeba, Issa Mubiru, Mike Kawooya, Ayub Ibrahim Kizza, Paddy Muhumuza, Willy Kavuma, Petit Wanok, Baker Buyala, Emma Kalyowa , Davies Ssali (55’ Allan Kayiwa)