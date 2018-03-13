First ever Kyotera Health run geared towards improved welfare for the girl child

1st Kyotera Health Run:

Wednesday, 14 th March 2018

March 2018 Start & Finish: Kasambya Grounds (8 am)

*12 KM

Preparations for a successful Kyotera 2018 Health run have been completed.

Droty Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda

The run, dubbed ‘Run for the Girl’ will take place on Wednesday, 14th March 2018 in Kyotera district with a goal to improve upon the rural school going girl child.

The key brains behind this worthwhile idea belong to Droty Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda, a fully registered Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).

In conjunction with the Kyotera District Local Government, the run is intended to support the rural school going girls in managing menstrual hygiene, a condition that continues to challenge mostly the rural girls which leads to low school turn ups during the study days.

This will be the first time that this run is being organized.

The theme for the run is embedded along better menstrual hygiene management for adolesencent girls in Kyotera District.

According to Arnold Timothy Ssessaazi, an official with Droty Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda, about 800 people are targeted for this health run.

We expect as many as 800 participants in this first ever Kyotera Health run. Each participant has to pay Shs. 20,000 and will be given a running kit. We urge many others who have not registered to join in and support this noble cause of helping our young girls through improved menstrual health. Participants are expected to assemble at Kasambya grounds by 7 a.m, warm up before the real run at 8 am. Millions of girls drop out of school due to child marriage and teenage pregnancy. Millions more miss out because schools lack girl-friendly toilet facilities.

Besides the primary objective of fundraising for the girl child, participants will in a way optimally utilize this plat form to exercise for sound health reasons.

The run will cover a total distance of 12KM with start and finish set at the Kasambya grounds.

Naguru Tennage Information and Health Centre, Reach a Hand Uganda as well as the Kyotera District Local Government are the other supportive organs in this run alongside Droty Dream of the Tropical Youth Uganda.