Inaugural FUFA Football Summit sets status bar for Uganda’s case

The first ever FUFA football summit was held on Monday, 12th March 2018 at the hill top Serene Suits in Mutundwe, Kampala.

Held under the theme ‘Football development’, the summit attracted the affluent football class comprised of head coaches of the clubs in the Uganda Premier League, Refereeing, Ex-Internationals, FUFA officials, personnel from the football youth progammes in Uganda, Stadium managers, Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre and his assistant Mathias Lule, Government and the Corporate world.

Key on the agenda was to derive recommendations on how best to improve Uganda’s current football standards.

Moses Magogo, the FUFA President in his opening remarks before the summit kicked off hinted of the expectations, key objectives of the summit;

The main objective of this FUFA Football Summit is to brainstorm on the current state of our football, discuss and shares ideas on how best to improve the game for the better

Six key topics were the discussed at full length from as early as 8 am till 8 pm.

The topics of discussion were; Player development & Talent identification, Coaching Development, Refereeing Development, Equipment, facilities & technology, Sports Science and Medicine and the Football Entities (Family, Schools/Academies, Clubs, National team).

Speaker after speaker expressed their opinions and suggested possible way forward in a bid to improve on the current situation.

After every presentation, there was an opportunity granted to allow open debates and discussions.

Rogers Byamukama who presented on equipment, facilities and technology asserted;

We need the right equipment and facilities if we are to take football in Uganda to the next desired level

The Sports Performance Analysis, an interesting topic discussed by UK certified Marvin Clive Katondwaci (also a sports journalist working with Sanyu FM) caught the attention of many in attendance.

KCCA Chairperson, Aggrey Ashaba suggested the start of the national reserve league, a data office and national coaching curriculum as means of improving the current status.

Doctor Yahaya Katumba , the main presenter on Sports Science and medicine called for the awareness of coaches and referees about sports medicine, sports medicine refresher coaches and improved management of injured players.

Stone Kyambadde presented on player development and talent identification topic, Jackson Nyima led the session of coaching development as Ali Waiswa was responsible for presenting the topic of refereeing development.

In absence of the FUFA Football Development officer Ali Mwebe, his deputy Bashir Mutyaba was the key element in organizing a successful summit.

The National Council of Sports (NCS) was ably represented by David Ssemakula Katende.

After the entire presentation exercise, the participants were divided into groups to come up with workable resolutions concerning the discussed topics.

Some of the Recommendations: