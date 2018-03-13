Kakundakwe shines as Green Hill defend schools title

Green Hill 1,776 Seeta Junior 1,722 Kampala Parents 1,362 Kampala Junior A 1,100 Sir Apollo Kaggwa 900 St. Catherine 565 Train Up a Child 245 Palace Junior 237 King Fahad Islamic 185 Mother Care 94

Hosts Green Hill Academy, Kibuli, won their third title in four years at the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) Midland National Primary Schools Gala on Saturday.

Green Hill, which won the first and third edition too, had 1,776 points. Seeta Junior were second with 1,722 points while Kampala Parents School finished third with 1,362 points

“In the beginning we knew our rivals would be strong so we took the preparations seriously,” coach Peter Buvumbo.

“You know when you do not respect your rivals, it is hard to work hard enough and win,” Buvumbo said.

However, the day belonged to Sir Apollo Kaggwa Primary School, Mengo’s Husinah Kakundakwe, an adaptive swimmer that competed with able bodied colleagues.

“I have watched many competitions of Paralympic swimmers and that is where I pick inspiration from,” Kakundakwe, who is now in primary six but started learning the sport in baby class, said.

For USF, the increase in numbers from seven schools last year to 11 this time, is a positive.

“As a federation we are very happy with our sponsors Midland and because of the competition and having over 400 swimmers in a one day event.

“We want to encourage parents with children of five to 12 years to let them swim because this is a good foundation age for developing and nurturing talent,” USF president Dr Donald Rukare said.