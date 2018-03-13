Volleyball

Kenya Pipeline outlasts Bafia to book semifinal berth

by Franklin Kaweru
  • Pipeline (Ken) 3-2 Bafia (Cmr) | 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-6
CAVB Press

Seven-time champions Kenya Pipeline escaped Cameroonian side Bafia to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s African Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Japhenth Munala’s charges outlasted Bafia 3-2 in a thrilling quarterfinal tie on Monday night.

Kenya Pipeline twice put the foot off the pedal but did not put a foot wrong in the tie breaker winning 15-6.

After rolling to a 25-12 first set win, Pipeline folded in the second, losing 25-23. They got back to their feet with a 25-14 score in the third set but once again fizzled in the fourth set, losing 25-23 for the game to go into the decisive set.

 

With the game on the line, Pipeline came alive when it mattered and hit the Cameroonians hard to pick a rather comfortable 15-6 win.

In the semifinals, Pipeline will face record champions Ahly who swept aside Nigeria’s Customs in straight sets (25-13, 25-9, 29-27).

Other Quarterfinal Results

  • Prisons (Ken) 3-0 Revenue (Rwa) | 25-11, 25-17, 26-24
  • Carthage (Tun) 3-1 Shams (Egy) | 25- 8, 20-25, 27-25, 25-23
  • Ahly (Egy) 3-0 Customs (Nig) | 25-13, 25-9, 29-27

