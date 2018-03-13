Lady Doves outwit Panyadoli to qualify for round of 16 | FUFA Women Cup

Uganda Cup (Women) – Round of 32:

Lady Doves 1-0 Panyadoli

Masindi based Lady Doves women Football Club overcame a hard fighting Panyadoli F.C from Kiryandongo District 1-0 in the round of 32 duel for the FUFA Women cup at Masindi main stadium.

Annet Alum’s 25th minute goal was the match winner during the well attended game.

Lady Doves thus qualifies for the round of 16 stage ahead of the draws whose date will be confirmed by the FUFA Competitions department.

Lady Doves assistant coach Fred Musiime believes the team is ready to face whichever team comes and that his players have gained enough experience to tussle it out with Elite league teams.

“We are ready to encounter any team that comes our way. All the players are focused” Musiime noted.

In the other results, Bugiri Town View defeated Mwandha Foundation, Isra Soccer Academy out-muscled Katuuso Community and Uganda Martyrs Lubaga were 2-0 winners over Kawempe Junior Team.

Meanwhile, two matches were decided via penalty shoot outs. She Mak ejected Rines S.S 4-3 on post match penalties as Ajax Queens smiled to a 5-4 victory over Wakiso Hills.

Both games had ended goal-less after 90 minutes.

Bright Light Girls progressed after Kampala Junior Team failed to travel to Lira and Gadhafi Intergrated was a no show when Kampala Queens visited.

Last season, Olila High School defeated Gafford Ladies in the finals to win the inagural edition whose finals were staged in Busia at the Madibira play ground.

The finals of this year’s championship will take place in Bushenyi.

FUFA Women Cup (Results) – Preliminary Round:

Lady Doves 1-0 Panyadori Girls S.S

Panyadori Girls S.S Mwandha Foundation 1-4 Bugiri Town View

Bugiri Town View She Mak 0 (4) – 0 (3) Rines S.S – Makerere

Rines S.S – Makerere Uganda Martyrs Lubaga 2-0 Kawempe Junior Team

Kawempe Junior Team Ajax Queens 0 (5) – 0 (4) Wakiso Hills

Wakiso Hills Katuuso Community 0-1 Isra Soccer Academy

Isra Soccer Academy Bright Light Girls [Walk Over] Kampala Juniors Team (Kampala Juniors Team failed to show up)

Gadhafi Intergrated [Walk Over] Kampala Queens (Gadhafi Intergrated failed to show up)

8 Teams that got byes into the round of 16: