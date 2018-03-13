Mangat seeded 7th, Mubiru 19th in Safari Rally start

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Over the 36 crews that will take on the 2018 Safari Rally competition, only two crews will will represent Uganda.

Jas Mangat and Duncan Mubiru will be in the pursuit for Safari Rally glory this weekend in Naivasha, Kenya

Mangat who is the current leader of the Uganda National Rally Championship will start seventh on the road.

Mangat will be co-driven by Joseph Kamya and will be expected to match the pace of the front runners.

Duncan Mubiru gets back to racing after missing the second round in Uganda. He will start 19th on the road as he gives his Subaru GVB a second run this year.

Mubiru is familiar with the Safari Rally competition having competed in several events in the past; the last being last year’s Safari were he registered a DNF (Did Not Finish)

Co-driven by Musa Nsubuga, Mubiru will be out to prove his pace against some of the fast drivers in the region.

2015 KNRC and ARC champion Jaspreet Chatthe is seeded first followed by current KNRC leader Onkar Rai.

Baldev Chager will go third while Manvir Baryan and Carl Tundo will start fourth and fifth respectively.