© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Onduparaka fans are bitter with their team’s string of poor results and thus want Coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi out.

The Caterpillars fans were angry following their team’s loss to SC Villa on Saturday that ended their impregnable home record at the Betway Green Light Stadium and most carried placards ‘Mbabazi Out’.

Onduparaka lie 6th on the Uganda Premier League table with 29 points after 20 games but have only won twice in their last seven games.

Kawowo Sports understands that fans are not only bitter with Mbabazi but also most of the players who they accuse of not giving 100% more so those signed in the window from others parts of the country not West Nile.

Some fans went racist by pointing fingers at ‘Baganda’ players like Moses Ndaula, Kareem Ndugwa, John Kisakye and also goalie Nicholas Sebwato who missed the loss to SC Villa with a bout of malaria.

In the aftermath of the loss to the Jogoos, Mbabazi had to be whisked away by police officers at the Green Light stadium as most fans wanted to ‘hurt’ him.

Onduparaka’s next game is away to rejuvenated UPDF on Wednesday and anything less than maximum points may leave Mbabazi jobless.