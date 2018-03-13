Onkar ready for tough Safari Rally

Cmoncy Images

Onkar Rai is keen on maintaining his start to form following victory in the opening round of the Kenya National Rally championship.

The Kabras Team driver dominated the first round last month and is now aiming for the same performance; if not much better in the Safari rally this weekend.

“Nakuru rally was a great event for us. But still we didn’t give it our 100 percent performance. So we need to sharpen up for the Safari rally. It will be tight but we are looking forward to it,” he said.

Courtesy

The second round of KNRC and Africa Rally Championship, is scheduled for 16-18 March in Naivasha.

The rally has attracted over thirty crews from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda all targeting top spots.

“Safari has never been an easy rally. All drivers are worthy. We shall certainly not be underestimating anyone because of our recent performance. Anyone can go top regardless. But that wont stop our plans,” he added.

Cmoncy Images

Rai and co-driver Gareth Dawe in the Skoda Fabia R5, currently lead the KNRC championship. A top position in Safari will keep them in good stride for the championship.

“We are going to keep it clean and fast in the first few stages. Then eventually we shall take it stage by stage to keep within our target.

“We need to be so calculative. With the forecast of heavy rains, that will present a challenge of its won,” he said.

Onkar Rai and Gareth Dawe will start car number two on the road after Jaspreet Chatthe.

The Kabras rally crew finished fourth overall in last year’s Safari rally.