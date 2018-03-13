Rains force stage cancellation in Safari Rally

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The heavy down pour in areas around Naivasha have caused the cancellation of two stages on the actual Safari Rally itinerary.

Aberdare hills which was to be covered twice has been scrapped off the itinerary.

“Due to averse weather conditions causing a force majeure, the organisers have cancelled SS1 and SS8 which is presently impassible and muddy,” reads the bulletin.

The 31.69km Kedong stage will now replace the cancelled stage.

Safari Rally will now have four stages which will all be repeated. The total competitive distance of the rally is 206.94 kilometres.

Safari Rally will be flagged off on Friday at Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) before crews cover one stage on the same day.

Safari Rally Stages