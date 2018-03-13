Wednesday March 14, 2018

URA vs Vipers – Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4pm

Vipers’ title credentials and rejuvenation come under scrutiny again when they visit sleeping giants at Namboole on Wednesday.

The Venoms, two time league winners drew 1-1 with Maroons to end a five match winning run and in URA, they have another daunting task.

The hosts have had a poor season by their standards but with no pressure, they have what it takes to get a desired result against any opponents in the league.

They come into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Soana and thus will be eager to make amends.

Besides, they have a psychological edge over the Venoms who they beat 2-1 in the reverse fixture to end their home unbeaten run in the league.

Paul Nkata will hope his star men Moses Seruyide, Shafik Kagimu and Herman Wasswa show up to unlock the backline manned by youngsters Geoffrey Wasswa and Bashir Asiku.

For Vipers, all hope will be vested in the trio of Milton Karisa, Erisa Sekisambu and new boy Dan Sserunkuma who has scored in all but one game for them since his move in January.

The league top scorer will fancy his chances against a defence he netted against in the first round while at Express FC.

Da Costa’s charges will leapfrog KCCA in second place and keep pressure on log leaders SC Villa who are at home to Masavu.

Vipers are boosted by the return from injury of Taddeo Lwanga but still without goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.

