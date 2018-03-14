2018 Airtel-Kabaka Birthday Run launched

The 2018 Kabaka Birthday Run will be held on Sunday, April 8 starting at Lubiri in Mengo.

This was confirmed on Wednesday, March 14 as Airtel Uganda announced its sponsorship of the race whose proceeds this year will be again geared towards the fight against Sickle Cells.

The run is meant to celebrate the birthday of the Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II with particular Corporate Social Responsibility causes attached.

And commenting on the run, Airtel Uganda Managing Director V.G. Somasekhar noted;

Through our partnership with the Buganda Kingdom, we have been able to change the lives individuals and communities in Uganda. This year, we intend to continue this life changing work by collecting funds that will be used to educate Ugandans about sickle cells, enable proper treatment of patients and fund research into how best we can contain it.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayigga thanked Airtel Uganda and other partners for their sponsorship, which has brought awareness and funding to illnesses that have claimed many lives in the country.

First, we worked together to tackle fistula and now we are focusing on sickle cells. With strategic and consistent partners such as Airtel Uganda, we shall win the fight against these sicknesses that are claiming lives of very many Ugandans.

The Kabaka Birthday Run was first held in 2015 and it has become one of the country’s most awaited annual social events.

The telecommunications giant also sponsor a number of other Buganda Kingdom activities such as Kabaka’s birthday celebration, the Kabaka’s coronation as well as Eid El Fitri and Masaza Cup.

The run will be held on Sunday, 8th April 2018 and participants in the 5km, 10km and 21km races will be flagged off in Lubiri Mengo by His Majesty the Kabaka.