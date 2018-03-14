Maroons 1-2 Kirinya Jinja SS

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Musa Esenu scored twice in a space of five minutes as Kirinya Jinja SS came from behind to win 2-1 against Maroons at Luzira.

Maroons came into the game on the back 16 games minus a loss and thought the run was continuing when they took lead five minutes after the break.

Esenu however equalised in the 55th minute and added another in the 61st minute to move his tally of the campaign to eight goals.

Despite a late surge from Asaph Mwebaze’s side, the visitors held on for maximum points which lift them to fourth on 34 points from 21 games.

Maroons, despite the loss are 5th with four points less after same number of games.